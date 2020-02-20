Cargolux says it will clamp down on plastic waste

Cargolux has pledged to purge single-use plastics from its operations “by the end of the year”.
Europe’s largest freight airline said it signed the “Zero single-use plastic” manifesto run by IMS Luxembourg, an outfit that promotes corporate social responsibility.
“Over 70” organisations have signed the manifesto, which “lists the elimination of plastic cups, straws, single-use cutlery and non-reusable food containers among others,” Cargolux said in a press release on 20 February. The move is part of the carrier’s “commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”
Based at Findel airport, Cargolux employed 1,570 staff in the grand duchy, according to the latest Statec figures. Cargolux said it “employs over 2,000 staff worldwide.”