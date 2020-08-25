Cargolux sends aid to Beirut

Cargolux transported 62 tonnes of emergency aid on Monday to Beirut, following the explosion that devastated the Lebanese capital earlier this month.
The Cargolux plane flew from the grand duchy on Monday, carrying 62 tonnes of emergency aid destined for Beirut Photo: Cargolux
The port explosion that occurred there on 4 August left at least 180 dead and 300,000 displaced.
The medical relief, transported free of charge, is intended for medical personnel in Beirut.
Cargolux president and CEO Richard Forson said in a Monday statement, “As a recognised leader in the transport of medical and pharmaceutical goods, we are proud to leverage this expertise to help those affected by this tragedy”.