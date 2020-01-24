Cars, Davos and the economy: 100,7 roundup

Natalie Gerhardstein and Duncan Roberts were the guest journalists on the “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. They discussed the Autofestival, the World Economic Forum summit and looked at the economic prognosis for 2020.
The annual Autofestival starts on Saturday and gives Luxembourg car dealerships a chance to make about 30% of their annual sales over just ten days. On 100,7 public radio on Thursday, Jim Kent and the two Delano journalists talked about the fact that even though dealerships are wary of “car bashing”, the indicators are that the private automobile is still king when it comes to modes of transport in the grand duchy.
The success of the Autofestival is also usually a good indicator of consumer confidence in the state of the economy. So economic forecasts for Luxembourg and the eurozone presented at a recent Statec and Oxford Economics conference were also discussed, as was Thursday’s statement by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde.
The relevance of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos was also a topic on the show, and Natalie and Duncan also presented their tips for what to do in the grand duchy over the next few days.
