Catering firm to shed 22% of jobs

Catering giant Eurest is to axe 22% of its jobs as changing consumer habits resulting from the pandemic begin to take their toll on the sector.
The firm, which employs 700 people and is part of the Compass Group, announced it will shed 160 jobs in a redundancy plan reached on 3 February.
A press statement from union OGBL, issued on Monday, explained that “the contract catering sector is particularly affected by the health crisis. The closure of certain sites, health restrictions and massive recourse to teleworking have had a considerable impact on the business. And a rapid return to normal activity is unfortunately not expected in the coming months.”
The negotiated agreement, which also includes a job retention component to limit layoffs, notably through early retirement and adjustment, also provides for extra-legal compensation in the event of layoffs, as well as a budget for the training and/or professional reorientation of the people concerned.