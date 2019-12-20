Celebrating 250 years of Beethoven

The Beethoven Haus in Bonn, Germany, is gearing up for a busy 2020, which marks the composer’s 250th anniversary. Delano caught up with its managing director to learn more about what’s ahead, including the “world’s biggest Beethoven show” in the anniversary year.
The Beethoven Haus, with its baroque façade and slate roof, is one of the last remaining 18th century-built houses remaining in Bonn, about a two hours’ drive from Luxembourg.
It is here that Ludwig van Beethoven was born in 1770 and, although the great composer only lived in the house for four years, it nevertheless takes visitors back in time.
“We’ve increasingly developed from a small institution to one that is really relevant in tourism and music,” says Malte Boecker, who joined as its managing director in 2012.
Today the Beethoven Haus welcomes some 100,000 visitors a year, mainly from abroad. According to Boecker, since taking on the role he’s helped to relaunch the permanent exhibition, with a new house to enlarge it. The museum also has a small concert hall in which performances are given on historical instruments. Not to mention a wide range of artefacts, including a treasure trove of original compositions by the maestro himself. “There are now good conditions for light, humidity and temperature. We didn’t have that before, so throughout the year you can see original handwritings from our enormous collection.”
Malte Boecker joined the Beethoven Haus in 2012 Photo: David Ertl
There’s also a new temporary exhibition across 80m2 which allow for the rotation of themed exhibitions, plus a new cafeteria. The museum only recently reopened, completely redesigned, and includes original manuscripts by the composer, and promises a more emotional encounter with Beethoven.
Interestingly, Boecker says in his own private life he leans more toward romanticism and 20th century music, but he recalls during his 1989 studies in Bonn hearing then artist-in-residence Leonard Bernstein play two of Beethoven’s symphonies, including the 9th, which was originally composed in 1823 and part of which includes the “Ode to Joy” theme with lyrics by Friedrich von Schiller--adopted in 1972 by the Council of Europe as the European anthem.
“[Bernstein] changed the words to ‘Ode to Freedom’ to celebrate the reunification of Germany,” Boecker recalls, adding that it made an impression on him.
Highlights for 2020
Among the plans for “BTHVN 2020” in Bonn is what Boecker calls the “world’s biggest Beethoven show in the anniversary year” at the Bonn Bundeskunsthalle (federal art institution) across 1,600m2. The so-called “Welt.Bürger.Musik” comprises works on loan from around Europe, some of which have never been publicly presented or exhibited for decades. The exhibition runs through 26 April 2020.
Also in the lineup is an expanded Beethoven week--this time a total of 16 concerts which runs 17 January-9 February 2020, including an opener with German composer and musician, Jörg Widmann.
Plenty of open-air concerts are in store as well throughout spring and summer.
For those hoping to stay a bit closer to home, between 18 and 21 April 2020 the Philharmonie will also showcase all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, in addition to other concerts lined up during the year in honour of the 250th anniversary. Pianist Jean Muller recently told Delano he is also planning some special Beethoven events, so stay tuned.
For other events taking place worldwide, visit the dedicated website.