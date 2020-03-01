Celebrating young theatrical talent

The Festival of English-language School Theatre has created a “pool of enthusiasm” among local teachers and students says Tony Kingston.
The increasing prominence given to English-language education in Luxembourg has led to many schools offering students English theatre options or extra-curricular activities. This trend was noticed by drama teacher and theatre director Tony Kingston several years ago. But, as he told Delano when the festival launched, apart from some connection between. George’s International School and the International School of Luxembourg, “people were doing stuff in their little bubbles without really reaching out to other schools.”
So, Kingston, who has also helped promote young actors through many of the productions he has put on with his BGT theatre company, got together with Laure Schreiner of ALEA, the network of English-language school teachers, to draw up the idea of a festival celebrating the work done by those schools groups. The first edition of the Festival of English-language School Theatre took place at the Mierscher Kulturhaus in 2018 and proved to be a success, with 10 schools and over 100 students taking part. What Kingston calls a “pool of enthusiasm” emerged and has strengthened the loose network between the various drama groups.
Featuring 10 one-act plays as well as a series of workshops led by experienced theatre professionals, the festival not only gives secondary schools from all over Luxembourg the chance to perform in front of a paying audience, but also to learn about the craft and art of theatre and to meet fellow students. And teachers can also discover how other schools are benefiting from using theatre in their English-language programmes and may even share best practice ideas.
The festival, which is supported by the Oeuvre Nationale de Secours Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, has the patronage of the British embassy in Luxembourg and ambassador John Marshall, who will host the opening evening reception.
This year’s programme is divided into four distinct time slots over the weekend, with tickets priced at €24 for each block of performances. They can be booked via Luxembourg Ticket here. The festival again takes place at the Mierscher Kulturhaus and the full programme is listed below.
Friday 6 March
19.00: "Twelfth Night", adapted from William Shakespeare. Lycée des Arts et Métiers
20.15: "I Don’t Want To Talk About It" by Bradley Hayward. European School Kirchberg
Saturday 7 March
14.00: "Pink And Blub Part 1" devised by the school. Lënster Lycée Junglinster
15.15: "Where Loyalties Lie" devised piece. St George’s School
16.30: "Almost Maine" by John Cariani. International School Luxembourg
---
19.00: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" by Don Zoldis. International School Differdange and Esch
20.15: "The Grown Up" by Jordan Harrison. St George’s School
21.30: "4 a.m." by Jonathan Dorf. Lycée Classique de Diekirch
Sunday 8 March
14.00: "The Unbelievably Amazing, Mesmerising Climate Change Circus" devised by the school. École Privée Fieldgen
15.15: "Dance Story" by Frank Gibbons. Lycée Michel Rodange