Central station evacuation: expect rail delays, cancellations

Delays and cancelations should be anticipated on the rail network today, as Luxembourg City train station was evacuated per protocol after a fire alarm went off around 2pm.
A statement issued by the CFL on Thursday afternoon said that “as prescribed by CFL security procedures, the entire station building was evacuated and train traffic was stopped on track 3. No one was injured.”
Although it was unclear what caused the alarm to be triggered, passers-by this afternoon noticed a number of police and rescue services on site during the incident.
CFL has stated that an investigation is underway to learn more about the cause. In the meantime, it is best to check the CFL app or website for the latest information on alternate routes and timetables.