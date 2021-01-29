Chamber validates further aid for the self-employed

The bill to introduce a new subsidy, ranging from €3,000 to €4,500 to support the self-employed hit hard by the health crisis and the subsequent economic uncertainty, has been adopted unanimously.
Promised by the ministry for SMEs at the beginning of the month but considered insufficient by the professional chambers, the new financial aid package was nevertheless adopted unanimously in parliament.
The amount granted varies between €3,000, €3,500 and €4,00 depending on the individual's contributory income. The aid is primarily aimed at shopkeepers, craftsmen and self-employed intellectual workers. It is one single, non-refundable, non-taxable aid. Those benefitting from it are individuals who are officially engaged in a self-employed capacity and are registered as such with social security. Additionally, their professional income must be at least equal to or greater than one third of the minimum wage and must not exceed the amount of two and a half times the minimum wage.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.