14.07 - 21.07 2020
Watch humanitarian films

17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

Champagne victory for Dylan Pereira

Luxembourg racing driver Dylan Pereira is showered in champagne by Turkey’s Ayhancan Güven and Holland’s Larry ten Voorde on the podium at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

Photo: Arthur Thill

Sunday’s victory means that Pereira, who drives for BWT Lechner Racing, extended his lead in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup standings to 22 points over second-placed Güven. Pereira had dominated qualifying top claim pole position and then drove an undisputed start to finish victory on the Grand Prix circuit near Budapest.

The next race in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is at Silverstone in the UK on two weeks’ time.

