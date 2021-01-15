Changes afoot at economy ministry

According to our sister publication Paperjam, Franz Fayot (LSAP) is restructuring various departments at the ministry of the economy in an effort to increase transparency and efficiency.
What Paperjam has called “a small revolution, but a big evolution” is taking place at the ministry of the economy, a little under a year since Franz Fayot took over the portfolio from Étienne Schneider. Fayot seems to be putting down his marker and making something of a break with the past.
A study into a major reorganisation of the departments within the ministry has been ongoing for several months following initial discussions in early 2020. “The first changes came into effect on 1 January [2021], and then the organisation chart will be finalised by 1 August,” a confidential source at the ministry told Delano sister publication Paperjam. Staff were notified of the first set of changes via internal mail on 7 December .
The minister clearly wants to clean up the services closest to him. According to the ministry, the new structure must reflect “as far as possible the scope of our missions”.
The restructure is also an effort to “respond more to the challenges of the Luxembourg economy, such as digitalisation, innovation, internationalisation and sustainable development. But also, by creating a new directorate-general, to take more account of the European context in the context of the ministry’s missions.”
The reorganisation of the departments within the ministry as of 1 January 2021. Image: ministry of the economy
New directorate for European policy and intellectual property
This has led to the creation of a new directorate for European policy and intellectual property, which has been entrusted to Steve Fritz, who until now had been seconded to the EU permanent representation of the grand duchy. “Taking into account the fact that most legislation has its origins in the European Union, and that it is even more important to look at these texts before they are drawn up, it is about giving more weight to the European part of the ministry’s work,” the ministry said.
The department for research, intellectual property and new technologies has been restructured, and now incorporates the directorates for industry, logistics and the state aid service. It has also been renamed the directorate for industry, new technology and research. This allows the promotion and development of these priority sectors to be more unified and placed under the responsibility of Mario Grotz.
As a consequence, the former directorate for industry, logistics, infrastructure and regional policy has now incorporated the secretariat of the economic outlook committee, but has lost responsibility for industry.
Patrick Nickels will continue to be responsible for this directorate until August 2021, after which, based on his proven experience in economic promotion and prospecting, he will assume responsibility for the directorate for external trade and investment promotion.
Finally, Statec head honcho Serge Allegrezza is being given a new role working closely in cooperation with Fayot on Luxembourg strategy.