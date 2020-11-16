Changes at the Journal

As the Lëtzebuerger Journal prepares to go fully digital on 1 January, the publishing group has announced a change of leadership.
Daniel Nepgen has been appointed the new director at Editions Lëtzebuerger Journal, the publishing group that produces daily newspaper the Lëtzebuerger Journal. Nepgen takes over from Claude Karger, who has been in the post since 2014. Karger, who joined the Journal in 1996 and was made editor-in-chief in 2005, has said he is seeking a new challenge, though he told Delano that those plans are “not 100% ripe yet”.
The Journal had announced back in June that it would be transitioning to totally digital content as of January 2021, when it will cease to publish in print some 72 years after it was founded. The announcement coincided with the unveiling of the government’s new media law, which will provide new subsidised support for digital news sites.
Nepgen, who only joined the Journal in July as its new media specialist, is a former head of radio programmes at RTL and was the co-founder of digital content and marketing strategy provider gotcha!