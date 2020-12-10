Charel Schmit elected ombudsman for children's rights

Schmit will replace current René Schlechter, whose mandate ends at the end of 2020.
On Wednesday, Charel Schmit was elected new ombudsman for children and youth (OKaJu), receiving 45 out of 56 votes in parliament.
Schmit was one of the founding members of the national coalition on children’s rights back in 2003, has been devoted to several other social causes for many years. He has been on the board of Caritas since 2011.
A former teacher at the LTPES, Schmit started working for the ministries of justice and education in February 2020, overseeing a project on the reform of child protection services as well as children’s justice systems.
The new position of ombudsman was created in April 2020 to replace the ombuds-committee for children’s rights. Schlechter, who formerly presided the committee, was appointed Luxembourg’s first ombudsman for children’s rights.
Last month, Schlechter presented his annual report, looking, amongst other things, at the status of children’s rights in the constitution as well as support for children during the covid-19 crisis and the need to look out for refugee children in the grand duchy.