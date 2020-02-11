Chefs’ Seasons, an exclusive monthly dinner…

After a great success of the first edition, the Knokke Out Luxembourg has decided to continue this gourmet dinner in 2020. On the program a set of 5 exclusive dates where each guest will have the chance to share a dinner in proximity of the chef. For this new season, Chef Yves Jehanne will be sharing his passion on February the 28th. We took the time to meet him:
How did your career as a Chef start?
"My career began fifteen years ago on the banks of the Garonne in Toulouse where I spent my cooking classes for 4 years. After a year of specialization in pastry making, I am flourishing in this new discipline which allows me to develop my creativity.
Attracted by excellence, I start by working for starred and renowned chefs in Toulouse, first at Michel Sarran (two stars, Grande tables du monde) and then joining the teams of Frank Renimel (one star, Relais and Château) where I'm taking my first job as pastry chef.
4 years later, during the summer 2015, I left the pink city for the Hotel Place d'Armes ***** in Luxembourg where I managed a team of 2 pastry chefs for the three restaurants of the hotel (La Cristallerie *, Plëss and Café de Paris).
It was during this period in the emblematic hotel in the city that I founded the group "Les Sucrés du Lux" which aims to bring together the best pastry chefs from Luxembourg and the Greater Region with the common goal of moving the lines of our profession in the Grand Duchy and promote our know-how.
In September 2017 following a meeting with Frank Steffen I decided to join him for the Steffen Group where I currently officiate with a brigade of 15 pastry chefs, we produce daily the sweet pleasures of Steffen caterer, of the two restaurants of the group La table de Frank and Quai Steffen, as well as for our 6 points of sale in the country. "
What are your favorite moments in your profession?
"My favorite moments are many. We have the chance to exercise such a beautiful job, creative and stimulating, it is a pure pleasure every day to go to" work ".If I have to choose a particular moment it would be the transmission.It is a source of great pride for me to pass on know-how and reflection to the members of my brigade. I like being able to train these future chefs in a beautiful work philosophy, to provide them with a "baggage" of life so that, one day, they will train the chefs of tomorrow. "
What is your ultimate dream as a Chef?
"Competitor at heart, I would like to have the chance to participate in a renowned pastry contest, where winning a prize would be for me the ultimate dream."
What will you serve and why on February the 28th?
"It’s unusual for a pastry chef to take control of a kitchen for a service, so I’m going to share with you a gastronomic experience designed and made like a pastry.Influenced by my Peruvian origins, I would like to include a Latin American touch. A colorful kitchen that warms and comforts; This is often what we need in February! "
… At Knokke Out Luxembourg
Since January 2018, ideally located in the heart of the Rives de Clausen, Knokke Out Luxembourg is the essential place to meet for a drink after work and organize any type of private and corporate event.From Thursday to Saturday, it is also and above all a unique opportunity to share with friends, around a large table, generous and gourmet cuisine which is presented to you in live cooking, the key element of our catering offer. Inspired by a Belgian chef, supplier to the Court of Belgium, our buffet highlights products typical of the Belgian coast such as Zeebrugge solettes or shrimp croquettes, but also a wide range of fresh products cooked in live cooking such as beef tenderloin, pan-fried foie gras or truffle-flavored papardelles. And to end the evening, we take advantage of the good atmosphere of this dinner to extend the party on our dancefloor in a friendly atmosphere.It contains what has been the essence of our group for more than 20 years: bringing people together, serving them quality recipes and entertaining them in a chic and relaxed atmosphere.This is a unique opportunity for you to (re) discover Knokke Out Luxembourg and taste the dishes of a gourmet Chef in a completely exclusive context with friends or colleagues.Each evening is limited to 80 covers upon reservation, contact us as soon as possible to reserve your table.
