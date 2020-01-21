10 things to do this week

Chengdu in Luxembourg for Chinese New Year

The art of umbrellas magic show performed by an artist from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts Photos: Lala La Photo

The "art of umbrellas" magic show performed by an artist from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts Photos: Lala La Photo

Hundreds gathered for a Chinese New Year gala on Monday evening at Casino 2000 to bring in the year of the rat.

The sold-out event capped off a Chengdu culture and tourism week in Luxembourg, which ran 16-20 January. Zhang Jing, head of the China Cultural Center in Luxembourg, one of the main organisers of the gala, called the Chinese New Year “the most celebrated festival in the world” adding that, although it takes place at a different time than 1 January, “the core values are the same”. That includes families coming together, with well wishes to bring health and prosperity for the year ahead. 

29 artists from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts dazzled the audience with acrobatics, including an act in which the performers wore panda costumes; a magic show using traditional paper umbrellas; a dance with a puppet that changed faces; a martial arts segment; plus an impressive display of skills using diabolos, a juggling prop made of two cups and an axle, manoeuvred by spinning a string using two hand sticks. 

Acts by local musicians were also included: Zala and Val Kravos played piano four hands (in which two players perform on the same piano), while Yan Liu performed on the guzheng, a plucked string instrument. 

Prior to the on-stage performances, the Casino 2000 lobby was transformed into a showcase of Chinese cultural heritage, where visitors could learn how to prepare rice ball desserts or try their hand at traditional paper cutting. Children and adults alike queued to see a calligrapher hand paint traditional umbrellas and lanterns, made of paper and bamboo. These style of lanterns, the origins of which date back around 2,000 years, are today hung as symbols of joy and reunion. 

Willy Kaufhold and Christian Streil
Painting traditional umbrellas
Visitors were invited to learn more about traditional Chinese calligraphy
Preparing rice balls
Roger Weber, Ling Ling and Ruppert Henry
Claude Zehren, Gang Zhang
Jauffrey Bareille, Mikkel Strørup
The Chinese New Year gala took place at Casino 2000
Painting new year's decorations
Diane Mangen, Claude Schlesser, Nicole Meisch
The Chinese New Year gala took place at Casino 2000
Lex Bentner, Sam Schintgen, Paul Decker
The Chinese New Year gala took place at Casino 2000
Caroline & Meysam
The Chinese New Year gala took place at Casino 2000
The Chinese New Year gala took place at Casino 2000
Jing Zhang
Wang Xiaohong of the Chengdu municipal bureau of culture
Lex Delles
Wan Jin and Mikkel Strørup
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
The Blossom of Hibiscus acrobatic routine
The Blossom of Hibiscus acrobatic routine
The art of umbrellas magic show
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
The martial arts skit
The martial arts skit
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
Yan Liu performing on the guzheng
Performers from the Chengdu School of Culture and Arts
A puppet face changing dance
A puppet face changing dance
Zala and Val Kravos playing piano four hands
The happy pandas acrobatics routine
The golden sun bird dance performance
The golden sun bird dance performance
Curtain call
