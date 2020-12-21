Chinese culture library opens in Belval

The biggest collection of books in the country dedicated to China has opened at the Luxembourg Learning Centre in Esch-Belval.
Part of the Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg, the library has several thousand paper and digital resources for loan or viewing, including novels, comic books and more. Publications are offered in English, as well as French and German.
The Luxembourg Learning Centre, which is housed in a former steel workshop, is open daily from 8am to 10pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 5pm.
Confucius Institutes are language and cultural centres, akin to the British Council and Alliance Française, backed by China’s education ministry. The grand duchy’s centre opened in April 2018 as a partnership between the University of Luxembourg and Fudan University, one of China’s best ranked universities.