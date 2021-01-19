10 things to do this week

Chloé Reuter: China girl

News Business 19.01.2021 Delano magazine
Delano’s February 2021 edition, hitting newsstands on 20 January

Photo: Maison Moderne

China is fast becoming the world’s most important luxury goods market.

For its February 2021 cover interview, Delano spoke with Chloé Reuter, a native Luxembourger at the forefront of promoting international luxury brands in the middle kingdom. Reuter shares her experience setting up a communications agency and doing business as a woman in China.

Then Delano is in conversation with Paulette Lenert, Luxembourg’s health minister (LSAP), about managing the covid-19 crisis and strengthening the country’s health system; and with Larisa Faber about her play Stark Bollock Naked.

Also in this issue:

  • An exit interview with the outgoing US ambassador Randy Evans;
  • How Dupont’s Luxembourg plant is helping supply covid-fighting materials worldwide;
  • The agency promoting Luxembourg’s art scene internationally;
  • A report on Luxembourg’s automotive sector;
  • The British ambassador, John Marshall, and Luxembourg for Finance’s Nicolas Mackel go head to head on the UK’s post-Brexit financial deal;
  • Making Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth funds green; and
  • Top online cooking classes.

The February 2021 issue marks Delano’s new format and new monthly publishing schedule.

