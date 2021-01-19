Chloé Reuter: China girl

China is fast becoming the world’s most important luxury goods market.
For its February 2021 cover interview, Delano spoke with Chloé Reuter, a native Luxembourger at the forefront of promoting international luxury brands in the middle kingdom. Reuter shares her experience setting up a communications agency and doing business as a woman in China.
Then Delano is in conversation with Paulette Lenert, Luxembourg’s health minister (LSAP), about managing the covid-19 crisis and strengthening the country’s health system; and with Larisa Faber about her play Stark Bollock Naked.
Also in this issue:
- An exit interview with the outgoing US ambassador Randy Evans;
- How Dupont’s Luxembourg plant is helping supply covid-fighting materials worldwide;
- The agency promoting Luxembourg’s art scene internationally;
- A report on Luxembourg’s automotive sector;
- The British ambassador, John Marshall, and Luxembourg for Finance’s Nicolas Mackel go head to head on the UK’s post-Brexit financial deal;
- Making Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth funds green; and
- Top online cooking classes.
The February 2021 issue marks Delano’s new format and new monthly publishing schedule.
