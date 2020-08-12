Chrome is now Luxembourg's most popular browser

Digital marketing agency Knewledge has launched an open data sharing project aimed at tracking trends in internet usage in the grand duchy.
The DIGinsights project uses custom filters and segments to build powerful queries to retrieve data from internet users in Luxembourg via the Google Analytics Query Explorer interface. “For the month of July, we had a sample of more than two million sessions, all located in the grand duchy,” says Gérald Claessens, CEO of Knewledge, the digital marketing agency that launched DIGinsights. He admits that the firm cannot estimate the total number of internet sessions per month in Luxembourg. “Two million is still a small percentage, but we are starting to have a representative sample. No-one I’m aware of is able to provide figures on the total number of sessions from the country.”
The results of the first survey to be published reveal few surprises. Mobile devices account for 64% of internet usage in Luxembourg (up by 6% over the 12 months to July 2020), and that even rose to 68% during the height of the lockdown in March and April this year.
This sort of data can be valuable for decision makers in marketing and communication. “For example, knowing that mobile is the premier screen, any digital strategy or website design must first make that medium a priority,” says Claessens.
The evolution of desk top browser market share in Luxembourg over the past 12 months shows Chrome is now the market leader. Source: DIGinsights
Use of the Chrome browser has experienced strong growth in recent months and it is now the leading desktop browser in the grand duchy with a 33% market share as of July. That has mainly been to the detriment of Firefox, which is still the second most popular browser but has Safari breathing down its neck.
iOS is still leading the way in mobile devices, with 54% market share in July, even though Android continues to gain market share. That trend is in contrast to neighbouring countries where Android is dominant, says Claessens. “The grand duchy is a dream for Apple,” he says. Indeed, The iPhone remains the mobile device of choice in Luxembourg.
Not surprisingly, Google is the absolute leader when it comes to search engines used, with 96% market share compared to only 4% for Bing. Alternative search engines such as Ecosia.org, Duckduckgo or Qwant.com have an insignificant share of traffic.
Language share on browsers used in Luxembourg is dominated by German, French and English with Portuguese also attracting a significant audience. Source: DIGinsights
German is the premier language used on browsers in Luxembourg, accounting for a 37% market share. French comes in second at 27%, with English in third place at 21% and Portuguese way back in fourth place on 13%. Luxembourgish is used just 0.9% of the time and other languages--Italian, Spanish and Dutch--all come in at under 1%.