Cinemas to reopen on 17 June

The three groups that run Luxembourg’s commercial cinemas say they need time to make preparations that will allow a safe viewing experience.
The heads of the Kinepolis group, Images Animées (which runs the Caramba cinemas) and the CDAC (which helps Kinepolis operate cinemas in provincial towns like the Le Paris in Bettembourg) have issued a statement about the reopening of screening rooms.
On Monday prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) said that the government would allow cinemas and other culture venues to reopen as soon as this Friday, if they complied with strict health and safety measures. These include advance reservations only, so that venues can manage customer flow, social distancing between seats, and hygiene rules to protect customers and staff.
With these in mind, the cinema operators have agreed that they will delay opening again until 17 June, to “allow us time to finalise all the necessary preparations so that we can welcome our customers under the best possible conditions.”