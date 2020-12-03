City bus network overhaul from 13 December

Bus users are warned to expect dramatic changes to the capital’s transport network starting 13 December.
The changes also take into account adjustments to the national network of public transport, the tram extension to the central train station and redevelopment of Place de la Gare, which means the bus station will be closed.
“The changes affect all districts and all bus lines,” the city authority wrote on its website, adding: “The Service Autobus is constantly seeking ways to maximise public transport services, better cater to passengers' needs and further improve service quality. With this in mind, it has taken the utmost care to ensure that the city's districts are connected to at least one of the main areas of the city (Ville-Haute and the Gare district) and create a multimodal public-transport network with intra-district connections.”
The new city bus network map can be viewed here.