10 things to do this week

15.12 - 29.12 2020
Win cookbook

15.12.2020

Those lovely people at the British Ladies’ Club have given us a copy of “Lëtz Cook”, signed by British ambassador John Marshall, to give away to one lucky reader.

City launches call for pop-up space proposals

News Business 17.12.2020 Lynn Feith
Applications for renting the pop-up spaces on rue Philippe II are open until the end of January 2021. Photo: Ville de Luxembourg

Looking for a new challenge? Got a creative idea or vision for a business? In light of its "pop-up stores” project, the City of Luxembourg has just launched a call for proposals to lease one of its pop-up locations. 

Artists, creators and entrepreneurs wanting to launch their own business can now submit proposals to lease the pop-up spaces located at 38 and 40, rue Phiippe II as of 1 March 2021 and for a one- to six-month period. The call for proposals will be open until 21 January, included. 

With the pop-up project launched in 2019, the City aims to support commerce, promote entrepreneurship and contribute to a rich and diverse commercial landscape in the city centre. 

At the same time, the very concept of pop-up stores also allows creators, retailers or startups to test new products, services or concepts before settling in permanently.

The space on rue Philippe II has already hosted a multifaceted variety of pop-up products and concepts in the past year, including Bricks4Kidz, a creative studio for kids; Sense of Japan, a travel agency offering traditional Japanese drinks; and Luxembourg sports retailer, Asport. 

Following the success of the idea in the Ville Haute and as part of the “Mon quartier – mon commerce” project, the City has decided to launch a similar concept in the Gare district by offering a first pop-up space at 44, avenue de la Gare, with a first call for applications for a maximum six-month lease, now open until 17 January. 

For further details and application forms for the various pop-up spaces, visit the VDL website.

