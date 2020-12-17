City launches call for pop-up space proposals

Looking for a new challenge? Got a creative idea or vision for a business? In light of its "pop-up stores” project, the City of Luxembourg has just launched a call for proposals to lease one of its pop-up locations.
Artists, creators and entrepreneurs wanting to launch their own business can now submit proposals to lease the pop-up spaces located at 38 and 40, rue Phiippe II as of 1 March 2021 and for a one- to six-month period. The call for proposals will be open until 21 January, included.
With the pop-up project launched in 2019, the City aims to support commerce, promote entrepreneurship and contribute to a rich and diverse commercial landscape in the city centre.
At the same time, the very concept of pop-up stores also allows creators, retailers or startups to test new products, services or concepts before settling in permanently.
The space on rue Philippe II has already hosted a multifaceted variety of pop-up products and concepts in the past year, including Bricks4Kidz, a creative studio for kids; Sense of Japan, a travel agency offering traditional Japanese drinks; and Luxembourg sports retailer, Asport.
Following the success of the idea in the Ville Haute and as part of the “Mon quartier – mon commerce” project, the City has decided to launch a similar concept in the Gare district by offering a first pop-up space at 44, avenue de la Gare, with a first call for applications for a maximum six-month lease, now open until 17 January.
For further details and application forms for the various pop-up spaces, visit the VDL website.