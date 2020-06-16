CLC re-elects Ernster as president

The Confédération luxembourgeoise du commerce (CLC) renewed its board of directors at the end of its ordinary general meeting on Monday.
President Fernand Ernster's opening speech highlighted the modernisation process in which the CLC trade confederation has been engaged over the past few years, with the aim of always better serving its members, but also the need for strong and determined governance to face the current crisis that is heavily affecting the trade, transport and services sectors.
The new board of directors for the next three years is composed of:
- Myriam Brunel
- Arthur Carvas
- Fernand Ernster
- Robert Goeres
- Goy Grosbusch
- Willy Hein
- Marc Hoffmann
- Nadine Kirsch-Wagner
- Berny Ley
- Jacques Lorang
- Marc Muller
- Carole Muller
- Jos Sales
- Gerry Wagner
- Marianne Welter
The first meeting of the new board of directors of the clc was held following the ordinary general meeting and determined the new executive board consisting of: Fernand Ernster (president), Carole Muller (vice president), Jos Sales (vice president), Jacques Lorang (vice president). The executive board is completed, in a statutory manner, by the director of the CLC, Nicolas Henckes.
This article was translated from an original article published on paperjam.lu