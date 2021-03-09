Clement files vaccine complaint with prosecutor

Pirate party MP Sven Clement on 8 March filed a letter with Luxembourg’s public prosecutor, saying that hospital board members skipping the vaccine queue could constitute an offence.
After board members of the Robert Schuman Hospitals group were found to have been vaccinated during the first phase of inoculations, it emerged this week that other healthcare infrastructures also administered the jab to board members.
Public broadcaster Radio 100,7 reported that Henri Grethen, a former DP minister and president of the City of Luxembourg’s hospices, received his first dose in February, following clarifications from the government that board members did not constitute hospital staff.
The Robert Schuman Hospitals group in its defence had said it had been unclear at the start of January that board members weren’t included in the first phase. Health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) called the issue a misunderstanding and said the case was closed for her.
Grethen, however, said he was due the vaccination because he is frequently on site at the hospices. In comments to newspaper Tageblatt, he asked whether it was more important to be the hospices’ president or a clown, in reference to volunteer clowns who visit patients being vaccinated.
The Centre hospitalier du Nord (CHdN) has launched an independent investigation to ensure internal procedures were compliant with the vaccine strategy.
The three incidents prompted Clement to address the public prosecutor in a letter also shared on social media. In a tweet the MP said without consequences there wouldn’t be a change in attitudes, referencing Grethen’s case.
The public prosecutor confirmed to Radio 100,7 that it had received the letter and was now analysing it.