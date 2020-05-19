Cloche d'Or: the pleasure of shopping in total safety!

After 55 days of confinement, it's so nice to get some fresh air and get out of the house! Cloche d'Or is the ideal place to take your mind off everything! Combining brightness and modernity, the setting is conducive to relaxation. You can enjoy our wide open spaces, you can stroll around while maintaining the recommended social distancing.
The good news is that nearly all of your favourite stores have reopened their doors. And they're doing their utmost to ensure your safety: at the entrance to each store, you'll have hand-sanitizer dispensers at your disposal, which you can use before indulging in the great deals offered by the merchants! To celebrate our coming back together, the new spring collections are being offered at very attractive prices. Everything is in place to make your visit to Cloche d'Or nothing but satisfying!
After confinement, enjoying oneself is paramount, and you can do so with the exclusive and trendy selections that Cloche d'Or has to offer. And since it's just as important to care for yourself after this challenging time, our hairdressers, barbers and nail salons are happy to welcome you by appointment ! You can also count on Aqualogia's ecological dry cleaning services, opposite the Auchan Lifestore.
And finally, one last bit of good news: until June 6th, up to 100% of your shopping can be reimbursed! We're holding a contest, and nothing could be more simple: test your luck by scanning one of the shopping centres' QR codes, fill in the total amount of your purchases for the day, and keep your fingers crossed to win!
A highly secure shopping experience
Various measures have been put in place for the benefit of all: the health of customers and employees is of utmost concern. It's hard to miss the "Care Point" stations which are spread throughout the entire centre and are equipped with hydroalcoholic hand-sanitising gel, along with the clear and easy signage reminding the protective measures and best practices for a reassuring shopping experience. For any question before or while visiting, please consult our website.
Additionally, enhanced cleaning measures are in place. A designated team is in charge of cleaning the furniture and contact surfaces every 30 minutes. And to fully ensure everyone's safety, a tally system makes it possible to regulate the number of visitors, thus avoiding overcrowded conditions. Have no doubt - Cloche d'Or will continue to shine!
The entire team at Cloche d'Or is looking forward to welcoming you again for great times in a safe shopping environment!