‘Cluster’ does not mean ‘source of infection’ says gov

The education ministry has issued a “clarification” about the 12 covid-19 clusters recently observed in Luxembourg schools.
On Wednesday evening, the health minister, Paulette Lenert (LSAP), said that 33 clusters were identified during the week of 13 to 19 July. Roughly a third were identified at schools.
A cluster is flagged when at least three people have been identified as infected at the same location over a seven-day period.
In a joint statement issued on Thursday evening, the education and health ministries said that they “wish to stress once again that the notion of a cluster is not synonymous with a source of infection.”
Clusters merely identify people who have tested positive for covid-19 in the same place, “even if the infection has occurred outside of this location,” they said.
The ministries gave a hypothetical example of three siblings who were infected during a family event. If they attend the same school, that school would then be flagged as a cluster.
According to the education and health ministries:
“… apart from a few rare cases, where doubts remain, no infection has been spread through a school; to date, we have no evidence of covid-19 transmission in a school setting in Luxembourg.”
The two ministries said they were jointly preparing “an in-depth analysis of the impact of covid-19 in schools” to be released at a later date.