Cold storage company CSafe opens Lux hub

US company CSafe, which specialises in cold chain shipping solutions, is opening its first hub in Luxembourg, the company announced on Tuesday.
CSafe is partnering with logistics firm DB Schenker for its Luxembourg warehouse, where it plans to clean and store its temperature-controlled containers at a 232m2 facility.
In addition to the Luxembourg site, CSafe is also opening its third facility in Italy, located in Florence. “These locations round out a robust CSafe network across Europe,” said company COO Tom Weir in a press release.
The market for temperature-controlled storage and logistics is booming, linked to the transport of coronavirus vaccine doses around Europe and across the world.
Luxembourg company B Medical Systems, which produces medical grade cold storage containers, recently announced it was expanding into India, as well as growing its presence in the grand duchy.
CSafe has a global network of service centres and local hubs in more than 40 cities to deliver pharmaceuticals and biologics. “We continue to evaluate the need for additional locations in Europe and around the world to ensure we make the most strategic investments that will optimize operations and service for our customers,” Weir said.