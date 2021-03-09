Collective, Wolfwalkers competing for Bafta awards

Luxembourg co-produced documentary Collective and animated feature Wolfwalkers were nominated for the 2021 Baftas on Tuesday, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 11 April.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts on 9 March unveiled this year’s nominees for what are considered the UK’s Oscars.
Wolfwalkers, co-produced by Mélusine Productions together with Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon, was previously nominated for Golden Globe, where it lost out to Pixar’s Soul.
The film is currently showing in Luxembourg cinemas and is available for streaming on AppleTV+. It has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won a spate of accolades, including being named best animated feature by the New York and Los Angeles film critics’ awards.
Nominated in the documentary category is Collective, which uncovered government corruption in the Romanian healthcare sector in the wake of a fire at a nightclub. Named by US president Barack Obama as one of his top films of 2020, the film will be competing against David Attenborough’s A Life on Our Planet as well as The Dissident, about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher and The Social Dilemma.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 11 April, roughly two weeks ahead of the Oscars, which is yet to announce its nominations for this year. Co-produced by Samsa, Collective was shortlisted for the nominations in February together with another Luxembourg co-production, Deux, which is vying for a nod in the best foreign language film category.
The Bafta nominations come shortly after Luxembourg co-produced Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn won the Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival, the Berlinale's top prize.