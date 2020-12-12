Like other industries, the fashion industry is expected to be hard hit this year in light of the pandemic. Delano caught up with Neha Bhandari, owner and founder of StylizedU, to hear more about how she has witnessed a shift in fashion over the past year.
According to McKinsey & Company, the profit in the global fashion industry is expected to decrease by 93% this year following a 2019 growth of +4%, despite digital shopping trends. Bhandari of StylizedU, which specialises in fashion consulting, is among those to go fully digital in her fashion services.
She talks to Delano about the trends she has seen over the year, as well as opportunities to keep up with a professional style, even as many are still working from home, and how fashion can play a role in our moods.
Natalie A. Gerhardstein: How have you noticed fashion trends changing in light of covid-19?
Neha Bhandari: Like all industries, fashion businesses too have been struggling to make it past the pandemic gracefully. Focus being on rapid innovation, tapping on changing consumer demands, fast track deliveries and shrinking lead times… Covid-19 has put the fashion industry on steroids!
Human history is testimony that important events like wars, pandemics, recessions have influenced the way individuals consume, spend and save. Clearly covid-19 has also had a significant effect. Scanning through the trending hashtags [e.g., #wfh, #quarantinechic, #goingnowherebutfuckitimgettingdressed, etc.] on Instagram is an excellent indicator of this fashion transition phase that we are in.
The top trend: comfort is the new black… There’s no dearth of leggings, sweats, oversized hoodies, scarves, face masks and comfy jeans. It’s safe to predict that future of fashion will continue to pivot around comfortable staples/basics even after the pandemic ends. If I were to suggest one item that is a must buy, it would be a ‘fashion face mask’.
[Most] influencers or fashion leaders are dressing up purely for the sake of dressing up (with sponsored merchandise), without even venturing out of their homes and yet influencing consumer buying patterns. Individuals who had reservations shopping online have finally opened up to it, and there is relaxation for fashionistas, as repeating clothes online in a digital scenario is somehow more acceptable.
This pandemic has made us dwell and value the little things. Hence, I visualise that post-pandemic, it will inspire even the least fashion-forward individuals to make more effort to celebrate and dress up for everyday life than they did pre-pandemic.
How important is it still to be fashionable even from behind a computer screen, as many still work from home?
I think it has become increasing important to be aware of your virtual image. You do not necessarily need to be fashionable behind a computer screen, but you definitely need to keep the decorum of a work environment, look professional, and be aesthetically aligned…
The good news is, getting dressed for virtual calls is far easier, quicker and cheaper than getting ready for real work environment….
First thing’s first: dress up, waist up! With #wfh you do not have to layer yourself for outdoor commute conditions. So no outer wear is necessary. You don’t need matching footwear or handbags, just a few practical ones will go a long way.
The most interesting aspect to note during professional video calls is that, it’s not just about the person, rather it’s about the whole picture. [Y]ou are not just dressing yourself but also the background that you are sitting in.
The primary step to boost your on-camera presence is to focus on your background: aim for a bright space adjacent to a window, with a clean, clutter-free background. Rather than a whimsical zoom backdrop, opt for a soothing piece of art, plants/greenery or well-organised bookshelves for a classic, professional atmosphere. Note: natural light is most flattering and forgiving for all skin tones. But if you are using artificial light, place it so that it is evenly distributed on your face to prevent shadows.
Any tips for chic relax wear?
Top tip: avoid yesterday’s outfit, please! We may think that clothes are just ‘prodigal indulgence’ and our ‘Hard Work’ will eclipse our dull attire and gloss over our indecorous clothing. Untrue!
Working from home does not mean your clothing can be wrinkled or unkempt. Clean and polished appearance are non-negotiables. All these years, you’ve perfected the cues of in-person nonverbal communication; now it’s time for the advance course to elevate your digital game.
Think of the dress code for online video calls as ‘Friday dressing’ or ‘Business casual’.
Tips: avoid fabrics with a high sheen/bling to get a better video quality; avoid sheer clothing in topwear; solids are your best bet; avoid psychedelic prints, as computers don’t handle them well; focus on layering to make your outfit interesting and break monotony; accessorise; and light or no makeup works just fine.
Can fashion also help cheer people up during these difficult times?
Wear colours. Colours have a profound effect on how we look and feel. Don’t shy away from wearing colors, even in winter. Seek the help of a stylist to do a ‘colour analysis’ for you. A good colour is one that brightens up your face, reduces blemishes and makes your skin look healthy and fresh.
When you are dressed professionally, you give and command respect. Unconsciously, your body language and demeanour alter to adapt to your clothes, indirectly affecting your confidence, motivation and productivity.
Don’t drown yourself in oversized comfy clothing 24/7. Declutter and clear your wardrobe to create your happy space. In your free time put together outfits and make a shopping list of items you need to complete each ensemble. Soon enough, this pandemic will be past us, and then you will have a wearable wardrobe with only those things that you love in it.
Has there been a change in clientele you are seeing during these unprecented times?
Yes, the initial three months were very ambiguous as none of us saw it coming, but we were quick to adapt.
I modified the styling sessions to effectively suit an all-digital format [and] subsequently gave away five 40-minute, one-on-one zoom call style sessions to test the waters and eliminate any hiccups.
Covid-19 has widened my clientele (men and women) across the globe… I have begun to enjoy the digital format of my business. It saves time, there is no commute stress and it has amplified my overall reach.