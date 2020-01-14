Comment: An outsized bypass won't fix road rage

A petition for a massive ring road surrounding the capital prompts journalist Jess Bauldry to reflect on the rise of road rage and the journeys we should be considering.
Petitions offer a fabulous insight into the things that make people’s blood boil in Luxembourg. Open to foreign residents provided they have a social security number, they can even force a parliamentary debate on the topic if they hit the 4,500-signature threshold.
They’re a potentially powerful tool for change, which is why we should not dismiss the ideas they contain, like the recent petition for the creation of a massive, four-lane ring road around the capital.
The project would make it possible to travel from Rodange, to Mersch, Remich and Dudelange within the space of an hour. The petitioner suggests that it would save motorists time and fuel, adding now is the time to plan ahead before the number of residents reaches 1 million, a threshold we’re expected to cross around 2060, according to economic forecasters.
I say we should not dismiss this idea but nor would I advocate we execute it. Putting aside the devastating environmental effects that an M25 for Luxembourg would have on biodiversity, and communities, and where we would park all of these cars, there is the fact that it would endorse the use of the private cars and the road rage that comes with them.
Road rage
I like my car very much. But I like less and less driving it in Luxembourg because of the growing aggression shown by motorists: the ones who tailgate, overtake on dangerous bends only to stop at traffic lights a few metres ahead. The ones who sound their horn the second the traffic light changes to green but before you’ve had the time to pull away. And the ones who stop to get out of their cars in the City centre and beat their fists on the window of an elderly driver’s car window because they didn’t like a manoeuvre he performed. That happened. It’s terrifying and one of the reasons that today I’d rather be jostled in a stranger’s armpit on a busy bus than drive anywhere near the capital on weekdays.
People are stressed, tired and in a hurry. Most probably would be kind, quiet people if you met them face to face. But from the relative anonymity of their often-outsized cars, they are transformed into arrogant bullies. If we could only harness their hatred and transform it into energy, we’d never have to worry about carbon emissions again. A bypass around the capital would spread this contagion, keeping us dependent on private cars.
Perhaps one good thing to emerge from this ring road could be it would finally reduce house prices on the perimeters of the capital, because who will want to live next to these smog-filled, noise and light polluted corridors?
Bypass dead-ends
I cannot see the government or parliament warming to the idea either. For one, the government’s multimodal approach to transport has seen multi-million-euro investments to upgrade transport infrastructure. The nation’s public transport network (for which the bus network is currently being redrawn) still has a long way to go before offering a viable alternative to the car. But, it has also come a long way in recent years with the opening of the tram network, and new train stations.
Then there’s Luxembourg’s experience of land appropriation to construct road infrastructure, the challenges for which were seen most recently in northern motorway the N7, which took from 1989 to 2015 to be completed.
Not to mention there are existing proposals to construct ring roads around various towns, including critically-congested Hesperange, where a bypass has been under discussion for several years.
Bearing in mind that the population is expected to stabilise and even decline after 2060, when we’ll have a considerably larger proportion of elderly residents, me included, I can’t help feeling a petition for a ring of retirement homes might be more prescient. I won’t be signing this petition but I’d like to thank its author for pointing out just how seriously we take ourselves as we drive around in our cars, when there are more important journeys we could be considering.