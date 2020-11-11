Commission objects to Amazon, Google MoU can stay secret

US election transition, Obamacare challenge, Armenians protest peace deal, Trump memoir offers, Singles Day hit for Chinese retailers and new ways to fight bike thieves. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Amazon under fire from EC
European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager has said an investigation into Amazon has come to the preliminary conclusion that the tech giant used “big data” to inform its own retail strategies and illegally distort competition in France and Germany. Vestager said that Amazon business practices seem to illegally stymy the growth of its competitors. If the anti-trust complaint is upheld, it could result in a fine equivalent to 10% of Amazon's annual global revenue, which would amount to some $28.1 billion. Vestager said in a Tweet “Now for @amazon to respond.” A second antitrust investigation has been launched into Amazon's business practices that might artificially favour its own retail offers. Business Insider, The Seattle Times and Reuters have details
Google MoU can stay secret
The Memorandum of Understanding between the Luxembourg government and Google on building a data centre in Bissen does not have to be made public, Luxembourg’s administrative tribunal ruled on Tuesday. The Mouvement Écologique, which had challenged the decision to keep the MoU secret, has 40 days to appeal the decision. Delano has more here.
US elections: Biden and Pompeo differ on transition
President-elect Joe Biden has called incumbent Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election “an embarrassment” and said that the entire Republican party, with a few notable exceptions, has been put in a position “of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president.” But Biden struck an optimistic tone with reporters and said he did not see anything slowing down the transition process or his team’s ability to confront the compounding crises facing the US. In contrast, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the chorus of Trump loyalists who would not acknowledge a Biden victory when he insisted on Tuesday that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” The Guardian, CNN CNBC and Fox News have details and analysis.
Luxembourg: 5 more covid deaths
Luxembourg’s covid-19 death toll reached 198 after 5 more fatalities were reported on Tuesday. 9,417 infections are considered active and the reproductive number remained below a key threshold of 1, at 0.84. 166 people are currently hospitalized, with 42 in intensive care also rose. Delano has rolling coverage and updates are also published by the health ministry.
Global covid update
With speculation rife about Pfizer’s much taunted vaccine, the New York Times and The Guardian have explainers. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has apologised for failing to seek new legislation required for the country’s controversial mink cull, the BBC reports. Hong Kong and Singapore will start an air travel bubble on 22 November, Bloomberg and France24 say.
Supreme Court wary of Obamacare challenge
Supreme Court chief justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh have indicated that a challenge to the Affordable Care Act brought by Republican-governed states and the Trump administration is unlikely to succeed. President-elect Joe Biden said that the legal challenge was “simply cruel and needlessly divisive.” Reuters and CNN have details.
Armenians angered at peace deal
Armenians took to the streets of the capital Yerevan on Tuesday to protest against a peace deal brokered by Russia that gave Azerbaijan significant territorial concessions in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Guardian and Wall Street Journal report.
Trump could net $100 million for memoirs
Donald Trump is apparently being “bombarded” with book and TV deals “that could be worth a staggering $100 million,” a source close to the president has told Page Six. “All the anti-Trump books have made big bucks, so this from the Donald is a surefire hit,” the source believes.
Singles Day a hit
Alibaba has said that orders made during its Singles’ Day mega-shopping festival, which started on 1 November and has its climax today, had exceeded $56 billion. An analyst from Accenture said that “the digital ‘shelf’ was becoming the primary shelf, if not the only shelf, in some Asia-Pacific markets.” Reuters and The South China Morning Post have more.
Police fire on femicide protestors in Mexico
Protesters and journalists were injured, and some demonstrators arrested, during a march against the Mexican government’s failure to tackle the country’s femicide crisis. The march was called by a mother demanding justice for her daughter, but turned violent when protestors tried to force their way into Cancún city hall. The Guardian reports.
Puke-inducing gas and other ways to fight bicycle thieves
Not since Vittorio De Sica’s Italian neo-realism classic “Ladri di biciclette” has the subject of bicycle theft been so topical. Now bike-makers and tech firms are fighting back with innovative tracking devices, mechanisms that make the bike inoperative when stolen and even a lock that emits a gas “so foul smelling it induces vomiting” when cut, according to this BBC report.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts