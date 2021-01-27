Commune mergers since 2004

A dozen commune mergers have taken place since 2004, the government said this week, with another three currently being discussed.
A total of 28 communes regrouped as part of the mergers, the interior ministry said in a press release. As larger communes they can better manage their resources, have a bigger voice to outside organisations, and deliver more efficient services to their residents, interior minister Taina Bofferding said.
The minister said the government would not force any communes to join but provides financial support and expertise for those wishing to do so. The merger process usually takes about a year.
Residents are consulted on the mergers and some initiatives previously failed. In 2014, for example, more than two thirds of the population in the communes of Larochette, Nommern and Fischbach voted against fusing to create a new commune called Meesebuerg.
There are 102 communes in Luxembourg providing local government services. These include the population office, pre-school and primary education, maintaining roads and other public infrastructure, land-use planning, supplying water, gas and electricity, and funding cultural and integration activities.
The municipal council is the local parliament and elected every six years in local elections, which foreign residents can take part in under certain conditions.
Currently up for discussion is a merger between the communes of Bettendorf, Diekirch, Erpeldange-sur-Sûre, Ettelbruck and Schieren to create the so-called “Nordstad”. Mergers of Grosbous and Wahl, and Bous and Waldbredimus are also being negotiated by local authorities.