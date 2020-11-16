Compare car emissions, costs with new online tool

To help facilitate the transition towards low emissions vehicles, energy consultant myenergy has developed an online tool together with the Trancik Lab at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The caboncounter.lu website allows visitors to compare emissions of more than 1,000 vehicles available on the market in Luxembourg. The tool also compares the costs of vehicles, including the purchase price but also maintenance, taxes and fuel.
The cheapest car with the lowest emissions in the line-up is the Skoda Citigo. Even though Teslas are low on emissions, they are among the most expensive cars in the matrix. Porsche, Land Rover and Jeep models but also Nissan and Ford sports cars, among others, fall into the polluting and expensive category.
Users can customise settings, including their annual mileage and how long they are planning on owning the car before getting a new one.
The carbon counter was initially developed for the US market but has been adapted for Luxembourg, myenergy said in a press release.
Luxembourg plans on reducing carbon emissions by 55% until 2030 and going carbon neutral by mid-century. Transport is one of the biggest contributors to Luxembourg’s emissions and the OECD in a report published on 13 November warned the country must act quicker to reach its climate targets.
The government is introducing a CO2 tax starting next year, which is expected to increase the price of petrol and diesel by around five cents per litre. Luxembourg has the highest motorisation rate in Europe at 676 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat, although some of this is due to cross-border workers using company cars registered in the grand duchy.
In 2019, the grand duchy increased its carbon emissions by 2%, rather than reducing them, data from Eurostat shows. The country was on track to miss its emissions targets prior to the spring coronavirus lockdown.