Confinement guide: Business

Delano will update this page with the latest announcements related to running a business in Luxembourg during the coronavirus containment period.
State aid for businesses
The ministry of the economy has created an array of grants and repayable aid as part of its economic stabilisation programme, dubbed "Neistart". In total, €3b in aid has been earmarked to help businesses whose activities were impacted by the lockdown measures. A summary of the latest measures announced on 20 May can be read here.
The economy ministry has a comprehensive run down in English of the various aid available.
The chamber of commerce has created this website with further information about support for businesses in difficulty and work arrangements.
The House of Entrepreneurship along with the chamber of commerce has created the React platform to help businesses adapt to the crisis.
Wearing of masks
Since 20 April, it has been compulsory to wear masks or alternative mouth protection in any place where an individual comes within two metres of another person not from their household. This applies to places of work as well as shops and on public transport. Click here to find out more about masks and mouth protection.
Cross-border workers in Luxembourg can collect an allocation of 50 disposable face masks starting 11 May when the army opens 12 distribution sites around the country. The sites will be open for two weeks only. Cross-border workers must have a voucher or letter confirming they are eligible to qualify. Further details on locations, times and how to claim the masks can be found here.
Deconfinement strategy
The Luxembourg government will relax confinement measures over three stages, of which the first began on 20 April and involved the reopening of construction sites.
Phase 2 began on 11 May, lasting two weeks, with the gradual reopening of secondary schools and phase 3 will begin 25 May, lasting two weeks, when primary schools, crèches and after-school clubs will reopen.
On 4 May, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) announced that on 11 May most retailers, hair salons, beauty salons and cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen, with safety measures in place. Further details on the restrictions can be found here.
Teleworking
If you are a cross-border workers who can work from home, the Luxembourg government has reached agreements with authorities in France, Belgium and Germany to temporarily scrap the cap on the number of days you are allowed to work in your country of residence.
Unemployment
Workers who lose their job due to the consequences of the coronavirus crisis pandemic should complete the online form to register with the Adem unemployment office. They will then be contacted by an Adem advisor by phone or email to finalise their registration.
Volunteering and key jobs
The Luxembourg government launched an appeal for certain profiles to carry out critical paid and voluntary work during the health crisis. Further details can be found on the govjobs website.
I want to boost my skills & knowledge during this time
A number of training providers are now organising training and talks through webinars/online platforms, some of them in English. Below are a few places where you can find out more:
Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce
Luxembourg's Lifelong Learning platform
House of Training
The University of Luxembourg
Coursera is an international free online training platform with a vast range of themes and subjects.
FutureLearn is a similar platform helping people build professional skills and connect with experts.
Can’t find what you’re looking for here? Check out the government’s Frequently Asked Questions section.