Consumer prices, June 2020

Rising oil and food prices pushed Luxembourg’s annualised inflation rate up last month, although inflation remained relatively low.
Consumer prices rose +0.7% in June 2020, compared to +0.2% in May 2020, Statec, the national statistics agency, said on 8 July.
The cost of home heating fuel jumped +19.6%, petrol +9.2% and diesel +8.2% over the previous month.
Food products gained +0.4% overall, led by higher prices for fresh fruit (+4.8%) and seafood (+2.1%).
Communications costs dropped -2.6%, largely due to lower internet access expenses (-7.7%).
The next round of indexation (automatic increases in wages and pension payments) is unlikely to take place before 2022.