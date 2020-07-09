10 things to do this week

07.07 - 14.07 2020
Lëtz Play at Bock

15.07.2020

Neimënster’s Bock op… festival takes a new more intimate approach to performance in keeping with social distancing recommendations.

Consumer prices, June 2020

News Number of the day 09.07.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Rising oil and food prices pushed Luxembourg’s annualised inflation rate up last month, although inflation remained relatively low.

Consumer prices rose +0.7% in June 2020, compared to +0.2% in May 2020, Statec, the national statistics agency, said on 8 July.

The cost of home heating fuel jumped +19.6%, petrol +9.2% and diesel +8.2% over the previous month.

Food products gained +0.4% overall, led by higher prices for fresh fruit (+4.8%) and seafood (+2.1%).

Communications costs dropped -2.6%, largely due to lower internet access expenses (-7.7%).

The next round of indexation (automatic increases in wages and pension payments) is unlikely to take place before 2022.

