10 things to do this week

26.01 - 02.02 2021
1

Join breakfast talk

02.02.2021

Philipp von Restorff, depuity CEO of Luxembourg For Finance, is the guest speaker at the first Delano Breakfast Talk of 2021.

Cooking classes from home: 6 tips

News Lifestyle 31.01.2021 Delano
Luxembourg-based chef Marinola makes a citrus drink to accompany her dishes during a cooking demonstration

Photo: Mike Zenari

Learning new culinary skills via an online course has become a life-saver for many foodies.

Here’s a handful of them, with plenty more to explore.

Plant-based dishes

Luxembourg-based private chef and recipe developer Marinola holds weekly Instagram live cooking sessions and can also provide private group lessons via Zoom. With a bubbly personality, she is excited about dishes that make the most of fresh vegetables and fruits, and has fun sharing her craft.

Marinola’s ramen dish, piping hot and ready to serve Photo: Mike Zenari

Taste of Japan

After a homemade teriyaki chicken cooking course via Zoom, the Japan Luxembourg Association anticipates similar sessions over the coming months.

Tapas Galore

From musakhan (a sumac chicken dish) to stuffed grape leaves and a variety of hummus, Yummy Alep’s weekly Facebook cooking courses share the finest of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern nosh. This mother-daughter duo are thrilled to share their dishes, be they for stay-at-home date nights or to share amongst a large family.

Pro Home Cooks

One of the Brothers Green, Brooklyn-based Mike Greenfield has a great interactive website that features a wealth of educational and entertaining digital food content. He has a full sourdough training programme you can subscribe to, and he likes to push himself to make the best international sandwiches from around the world, all from scratch, using his clever baking skills to perfect each slice of bread. Here's one from his sandwich series.

Christina Tosi’s Bakers Club

The Milk Bar founder hosts classes on Mondays at 2pm (EST) from her home in New York City. Check out her Instagram page for details.

Jamie Oliver

He may not exactly still be flavour of the month, but the British chef’s YouTube channel contains an incredible array of videos including healthy recipes, cooking with kids and 1-minute tips to improve kitchen skills.

Need more homecooking inspiration? Click here for five ways to jazz up meals in your home kitchen.

An alternate version of this story appeared in the Delano February 2021 print edition.

