Cooking classes from home: 6 tips

Luxembourg-based chef Marinola makes a citrus drink to accompany her dishes during a cooking demonstration
Photo: Mike Zenari
Learning new culinary skills via an online course has become a life-saver for many foodies.
Here’s a handful of them, with plenty more to explore.
Plant-based dishes
Luxembourg-based private chef and recipe developer Marinola holds weekly Instagram live cooking sessions and can also provide private group lessons via Zoom. With a bubbly personality, she is excited about dishes that make the most of fresh vegetables and fruits, and has fun sharing her craft.
Marinola’s ramen dish, piping hot and ready to serve Photo: Mike Zenari
Taste of Japan
After a homemade teriyaki chicken cooking course via Zoom, the Japan Luxembourg Association anticipates similar sessions over the coming months.
Tapas Galore
From musakhan (a sumac chicken dish) to stuffed grape leaves and a variety of hummus, Yummy Alep’s weekly Facebook cooking courses share the finest of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern nosh. This mother-daughter duo are thrilled to share their dishes, be they for stay-at-home date nights or to share amongst a large family.
Pro Home Cooks
One of the Brothers Green, Brooklyn-based Mike Greenfield has a great interactive website that features a wealth of educational and entertaining digital food content. He has a full sourdough training programme you can subscribe to, and he likes to push himself to make the best international sandwiches from around the world, all from scratch, using his clever baking skills to perfect each slice of bread. Here's one from his sandwich series.
Christina Tosi’s Bakers Club
The Milk Bar founder hosts classes on Mondays at 2pm (EST) from her home in New York City. Check out her Instagram page for details.
Jamie Oliver
He may not exactly still be flavour of the month, but the British chef’s YouTube channel contains an incredible array of videos including healthy recipes, cooking with kids and 1-minute tips to improve kitchen skills.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close