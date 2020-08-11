The president of Ada Microfinance and partner at financial consulting company Innpact, passed away last Sunday.
Corinne Molitor was 52 years old and had more than 25 years’ experience in the financial sector, including more than a dozen years working with corporate clients and institutional investors at Banque de Luxembourg.
Molitor was a graduate in management, law and economics and served as a member of the board of Triodos SICAV I and II, and IFCA (International Climate Finance Accelerator). Last year she talked at length with Delano’s Aaron Grunwald about how Luxembourg can play a bigger role in driving global environmental and social change through its investment industry.
In February this year she was listed as one of the “100+ Women for Your Board” published by Paperjam, and she also participated in Paperjam Club’s 10x6 on impact investing last May.
Delano’s team passes on its sincere condolences to her family and friends.