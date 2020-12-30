"Corona" is Luxembourg word of the year

Unsurprisingly, expressions associated with the covid-19 pandemic dominate the top five words of the year for 2020.
The official Luxembourgish word of the year was selected by a combination of public vote and consultation among a five-person jury. “Corona” not only topped the poll of suggestions submitted to the organisers, but also found favour among the jury as the most “succinct” word of 2020.
The top 5 Luxembourg words of the year were selected as follows:
- 1. Corona
- 2. #bleiftdoheem – the hashtag used to convince people to “stay at home” during confinement
- 3. Heibleifskärchen – literally a "little stay at home cart", used to describe the car which was not used to drive on holiday this year
- 4. Lockdown/Confinement – a tie between the two English words adopted by the Luxembourg language to describe the stay-at-home order
- 5. Geste-barrièren – social distancing measures
The jury was given a short-list of 20 expressions gleaned from a long list of 185--the Zenter fir dʼLëtzebuerger Sprooch (centre for the Luxembourg language) had received close to 500 emails with submissions between 8 and 15 December. The jury was made up of Marc Barthelemy and Myriam Welschbillig, commissioner and president of the council for the Luxembourg language, Dr Sara Martin from the centre for the Luxembourg language, Yann Logelin, head of programming at 100,7 radio and Olivier Treinen, editor-in-chief at RTL.lu.
They said that the shortened form of Coronavirus had made an impact on the Luxemburg language because it could be used to form compound nouns like Coronakrise (Corona crisis), Coronapandemie (Corona pandemic), Coronamesüren (Corona measures) and Corona-App.