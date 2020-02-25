Coronavirus: 4 Luxembourgers quarantined in Tenerife hotel

Four Luxembourgers are among a group of LuxairTours holiday-makers who have been quarantined in a hotel in Spain after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the foreign affairs minister, the four were among 14 LuxairTours customers staying at the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife.
Spanish authorities imposed the quarantine after another hotel customer tested positive for the coronavirus covid-19.
Luxembourg embassy officials from Madrid and the honorary consul to Luxembourg in Tenerife are reportedly closely monitoring the situation.
Last Friday afternoon two Luxembourg nationals were repatriated from Wuhan, China, where the virus is thought to have first been spread to humans.
Initial tests found no sign or symptom of infection. The two were kept in quarantine for the maximum incubation period of a coronavirus infection of 14 days.
