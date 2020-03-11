Coronavirus: Irish embassy cancels St. Patrick’s Day event

The Irish ambassador says the decision to cancel the embassy's official national day celebration was not taken lightly.
Notification that the official reception, scheduled for lunchtime on Tuesday 17 March, had been cancelled was sent out just after 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. The decision follows similar cancellation of the event by the Irish embassy in Brussels.
Ambassador Stephen Dawson wrote that the decision “follows close monitoring of the situation in Luxembourg and nearby countries, and the advice of public authorities, as well as intense discussions with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin and our Embassy network across mainland Europe.”
The ambassador says he is “sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience” caused to guests but that he is sure they understand that “nothing the embassy does should at all contribute to health and safety concerns for the people and government of Luxembourg.”
Dawson goes on to say the embassy hopes a similar event could be held later in the year “when the current Corona/COVID-19 virus threat has dissipated.”