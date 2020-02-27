Coronavirus: Italian “super spreader”, cancelled events, Pence in charge, facial hair warning

Delhi violence, UK’s negotiating strategy, Milwaukee shooting, and a quick weekend what’s on guide. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
String of countries report first Coronavirus cases
Italy and Iran are the epicentres of the rapidly spreading Coronavirus, as the number of new infections outside of China on Wednesday for the first time outstripped those in the country of the origin of the outbreak. Reuters says Latin America’s first confirmed infection has been reported in Brazil, first time cases were also found in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria. The rise in Italy to 400 cases represents a 25% surge in 24 hours, says the BBC. The Guardian reports on an investigation in Italy into how doctors at a hospital in Lombardy handled the case of a “super-spreader”. But AP and CNBC report that Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has appealed for cooperation, not isolation and discrimination.
Major events under threat
With the 7 March Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy postponed, The Guardian also looks at what other major events around the world might be affected. Despite the likes of the FT also suggesting the Tokyo Olympics might be under threat, the Nikkei Asian Review reports that Japanese authorities have rebutted any talk of cancelling the games. Billboard has a list of major concert cancellations.
Trump appoints Pence to tackle virus
Across the Atlantic, the first case in the United States of a possible “community spread” of the coronavirus has been reported in northern California, according to CNBC and The Verge. President Trump has announced that VP Mike Pence will take over the White House’s coronavirus task force. Trump also reiterated his belief that the risk to Americans is “very low”, The Washington Post reports. Politico says that the Trump administration is facing a conflict between tackling the health crisis in a credible manner and reassuring investors and voters in an election year.
Facial hair renders masks useless
Meanwhile, The Verge and Marketplace report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a chart (full size here) detailing what sort of facial hair works and doesn’t work with the facial masks that could help prevent spread of the disease. In an article titled “Hipsters beware”, Fastcompany says the trendy urbanites’ favoured “Bandholz” style of beard is a “nope.”
Delhi riots leave 25 dead
Muslims in Delhi are fleeing their homes as what The Guardian describes as “Hindu mobs” attack residences and mosques in the Indian city. Aljazeera says that at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the violence.
UK strategy unveiled today
The UK government's strategy for post-Brexit trade talks will be put online and presented in Parliament later today, the BBC reports. Bloomberg reckons prime minister Boris Johnson’s plans will put the UK “on collision course with the European Union”. And Business Insider cites UK’s National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters saying it is “pretty terrifying” that the UK government is refusing to commit to upholding food standards in future trade negotiations with the United States.
Milwaukee brewery shooting
A gunman killed 5 people and then apparently fatally shot himself in the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Reuters and CNN report.
Something for the weekend
Friday 28 February: dance to the grooves of one-man artist Yehan Jehan at de Gudde Wëllen. Friday 28 February to Sunday 1 March: head to Luxexpo for a taste of the melting pot that is the grand duchy at the annual Migration Fest. Saturday 29 February & Sunday 1 March: New World Theatre Club is hosting a mask workshop with “tutor extraordinaire” Mitch Mitchelson. Saturday 29 February: celebrate the introduction of free public transport with a free concert featuring local artists at the new tramsheds in Kirchberg.
Subway map designer, Mazzy Star founder RIP
Michael Hertz, who designed the now iconic map of the New York City subway system in 1979, has died aged 87, the BBC, New York Post and CNN report. Mazzy Star founder and Rain Parade guitarist David Roback also died on Wednesday, NPR, The Guardian and The Stranger all have tributes.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts