Coronavirus leads to gig cancellation

Canadian trio Wolf Parade has said it would be “irresponsible and potentially risky” to carry out its overseas tour due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 throughout different regions they were scheduled to play.

In what is a first for Luxembourg, Wolf Parade has cancelled their scheduled concert at Rotondes this Sunday, citing the “sudden rise of covid-19” as a reason.

Rotondes has announced that Canadian super band Wolf Parade has decided to cancel its tour of Europe. “Due to the sudden rise of covid-19 throughout different regions we were scheduled to play, and the current volatility of the situation, we feel strongly that it would be both globally irresponsible and potentially risky for the band to carry out the tour at this time,” the band said in a statement. 

The band said that the major airports, international driving and crowds of people they would be interacting combined to inform their decision. They said that undertaking the tour risking a potential worst-case-scenario in which they could end up being unknown carriers of the virus across multiple borders, or end up ill and/or quarantined themselves. “We did not arrive at this decision easily, but in the end, the band and our team all agree it is the right and responsible decision.”

The band says a rescheduling of the dates is already in the works. Rotondes says that ticket holders for the Luxembourg date will be contacted by email and will be refunded.

