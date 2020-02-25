Coronavirus market turmoil, Weinstein convicted, Carnival attack

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said of the covid-19 outbreak on Monday: “Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.” Pictured: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (on right) speaks during a press conference with António Guterres, the UN secretary general, 24 February 2020. Photo credit: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter