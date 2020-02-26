Coronavirus quarantine not vacation time: bank union

A trade union has blasted a bank that obliged staff to take paid leave during a preventative coronavirus quarantine.
Aleba said that the unnamed bank required staff who traveled to a coronavirus-exposed area to remain sequestered at their home for 2 weeks or more, and that this time would be counted as part of their annual holiday time.
According to a press release issued by the trade union on 25 February:
“Aleba has been informed that a credit institution in [Luxembourg’s financial centre] requires its employees who have traveled to high-risk regions to stay at home for at least 14 to 24 days, and that these days should be taken as annual statutory holidays!
“This is completely unacceptable! Employers who want to impose a quarantine on their employees must grant an extraordinary leave, or a work dispensation, for the whole period concerned.”
Aleba also called on financial institutions to introduce other precautionary measures, such as providing disinfectant gel and protective masks, and encouraging telecommuting.
Delano asked the labour inspectorate (ITM) for comment.