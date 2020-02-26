Coronavirus spreads in Europe; US outbreak “inevitable”

EU’s negotiating red lines; Sanders thrives under fire; SpaceX to build in LA; Iger replaced as Disney CEO; Saudis launch women’s football league. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Innsbruck hotel quarantined as Coronavirus spreads
Innsbruck’s 108-room Grand Hotel Europa has been sealed off by Austrian authorities after an Italian receptionist tested positive for the Coronavirus, The Local Austria and Reuters report. This follows the quarantining of a hotel in Tenerife on Tuesday. The BBC says that the death toll in Italy has risen to 11, with 300 confirmed cases of the virus, but that neighbouring countries have decided closing borders would be “disproportionate”. RTE has a roundup of what Europe is doing about the outbreak. The Guardian has an update on the UK’s contingency plans. An in-depth article about how to tackle the virus in Science Mag reports that experts at Imperial College London reckon about two-thirds of the cases emanating from China have not yet been detected.
US community spread warning
NPR and CNN cite Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that “community spread” of the new Coronavirus in the United States is inevitable. Meanwhile, The Verge reports that the CDC estimates a vaccine is 12-18 months away, not “several months” as president Donald Trump and his acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have said. Indeed, The Washington Post cites sources that say the president is privately “furious” about the stock market sliding because of the outbreak. In its rolling coverage, CNBC says a US solider in South Korea has tested positive.
EU sets out post-Brexit trade talks mandate
The EU General Affairs Council on Tuesday approved directives for negotiating a new agreement with the UK. The BBC says the 46-page document will seek the UK to “uphold common high standards…with Union standards as a reference point” in the areas of state aid, competition, state-owned enterprises, social and employment standards, environmental standards, climate change, and relevant tax matters. Sky News says the “level playing field” demands will mean a “tough road ahead” for the trade deal talks. The Express cites former Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe tweeting that the “blood-red line” was “enough to send chills down your spine!”. Meanwhile, The Guardian has an exclusive on EU negotiator Michel Barnier “pouring scorn” on Boris Johnson’s spokesman and saying that “economic and political independence of the UK doesn’t need to be negotiated on…that’s what Brexit has achieved.”
Sanders survives debate attacks
In what CBS has called a “fiery debate”, front runner for the Democratic party nomination Bernie Sanders came under attack in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday night. CNBC reports that the Sanders campaign reckoned that despite the concerted effort to bring down their man, “nobody was able to land a hit.” A tweet from the New York Times shows that Sanders enjoyed the most speaking time. Vox says that the next debate, scheduled for March 15, in Phoenix, Arizona, could already see the field reduced. Meanwhile, The Washington Post has a Democratic primary race simulator for several states.
SpaceX facility approved by LA
Los Angeles city council has voted unanimously to allow Elon Musk’s SpaceX project permission to construct a research and manufacturing plant in the Port of Los Angeles, Reuters reports. The 10-year lease of 12.5 acres of property for the Starship plant will cost an initial $1.7 million a year in rent. Musk has an option to expand the site to 19 acres.
Iger steps down at Disney
CNBC says Disney has announced that CEO Bob Iger will step down from his current role with immediate effect. He is to be replaced by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products. Iger will become executive chairman through 2021.
Saudis allow women’s football
The BBC reports that Saudi Arabia is to launch a female football league, two years after it first allowed women to enter stadia to watch men’s football. CNN says games will initially take place in Riyadh, Jeddah and Damman and that there is prize money of 500,000 Saudi riyal (around €123,000) up for grabs.
