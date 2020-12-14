Coronavirus tests for eligible Luxair travellers

Luxair has partnered with Bionext Laboratory to help passengers get PCR tests in time for select countries requiring a negative result for travel.
The programme is currently reserved for passengers travelling to Italy and Spain, which require negative test results to enter their territory, as well as the Portuguese island Madeira and Denmark's capital Copenhagen.
Luxair states that the partnership stems from the teams being “aware of the difficulties in finding available test centres” over the holidays and has been arranged “to allow all its customers to be reunited with their families and loved ones in complete peace of mind and in the best conditions for the festive season.”
The tests are for those travelling direct with Luxair or Luxair Tours to the aforementioned locations between 18 December 2020 and 6 January 2021. Those eligible need to register at least five days in advance of departure date through a dedicated website, after which time Bionext will send a voucher for the test.
Tests can be carried out solely at the Bionext site in Leudelange located at 12 rue Léon Laval, for a price of €58.49.