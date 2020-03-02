Coronavirus updates; Buttigieg pulls out

Migrants blocked at Greek border, Turkey kills Syrian troops, Slovakian election, Argentina to legalise abortion, beautiful “starlapse” photography. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Politicians react to Coronavirus spread
Coronavirus left its mark on US politics over the weekend when vice-president Mike Pence, speaking on CNN, defended remarks by Donald Trump Jr. that Democrats "seemingly hope" Americans will die from coronavirus to damage his father’s election chances. Meanwhile, New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, called on residents to remain calm and not have any “undue anxiety” after New York City reported its first case, a woman who recently travelled to Iran. The US is imposing additional screening for travellers arriving from Italy and South Korea. Australian authorities also raised their travel advice to Italy. Switzerland is banning events expected to draw more than 1,000 people. CNBC, The Guardian and Aljazeera have good live update feeds. Luxembourg’s first case was confirmed at the weekend and, as Delano reports, the government has set up a hotline. The 8002-8080 number will operate as of 2pm on Monday 2 March.
Buttigieg’s “moment of truth”
The field of candidates heading seeking the Democratic Party nomination to take on president Donald Trump in November’s election had been narrowed to 6 after Pete Buttigieg announced he was dropping out of the race, CNN, The New York Times, and Vox report. “Today is a moment of truth,” Buttigieg said, adding that his goal had always been “to unify Americans to help defeat Donald Trump”. One of his advisers told Reuters, that Buttigieg’s decision was taken to avoid helping Bernie Sanders, saying he could have continued but that “this was not a vanity exercise.” The Guardian reckons his failure to appeal to more diverse states hindered his campaign. Buttigieg’s decision came a day after billionaire businessman Tom Steyer announced his decision to withdraw from the race, as CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported.
Trouble at Turkey-Greek border
Greece has stopped nearly 10,000 migrants crossing into the country from its land border with Turkey, the BBC and ITV report. The Guardian reports on clashes at the border and says Turkey has claimed that more than 76,000 people were now heading for the EU. France24 says locals on Lesbos stopped migrants from landing their boat on the Greek island. Reuters has a summary of what the EU’s options are as tension escalates.
Turkey kills Syrian soldiers
Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the BBC, Politico and France24 report that Turkey killed 19 Syrian soldiers in drone strikes and also shot down two Syrian fighter jets.
Ordinary People wins in Slovakia
The centre-right OLaNO, Ordinary People, party has won 53 of the 150 seats in the Slovakian parliament following Saturday’s election, Deutsche Welle reports. Unseated prime minister Peter Pellegrin of the centre-left Smer-SD party has conceded defeat, says the BBC. The Guardian reckons OLaNO leader, Igor Matovič, “galvanised voter outrage” over the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée.
Change of guard in Malaysia
72-year old Muhyiddin Yassin has replaced 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad as the new prime minister of Malaysia following a week of political uncertainty, Reuters reports. The New Straits Times calls Muhyiddin “a publicity-shy picture of conservatism” who is from the Malay-majority community.
Argentina to legalise abortion
Argentinian president Alberto Fernández has announced that he intends to send a bill to legalise abortion to congress, The Guardian, Buenos Aires Times and Reuters report. If passed, Argentina would become the first major Latin American country to legalise abortion.
Sophisticated scammers use Facebook ads
The Guardian reports on a global investment scam based in Ukraine that has already claimed thousands of victims. Fake ads on Facebook featuring the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Hugh Jackman were used to lure investors.
“Starlapse” videos
If all the negative news is getting you down, why not take time to watch Stuart Mckay’s “starlapse” photography of the Australian night sky as highlighted by the BBC.
