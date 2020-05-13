10 things to do this week

12.05 - 19.05 2020
1

Visit museums

12.05.2020

The grand duchy’s museums and art galleries have reopened. Now is the time to visit.

Court releases 1st photos of Prince Charles

News Picture of the day 13.05.2020 Jess Bauldry

Luxembourg's royal family has issued a series of photos of its newest member, Prince Charles, who was born early on 10 May at Grande-Duchesse Charlotte maternity hospital.

Photo: CélineMaia-StudioByC

The baby is the first child of crown prince Guillaume and crown princess Stéphanie, who married in 2012.

The crown princess was due to leave the maternity ward on Wednesday lunchtime to return home.

Members of the public can send messages of congratulations via email. The address is posted on the royal court’s website; click on “accéder au formulaire”.

Princess Stéphanie is pictured holding her son, Prince Charles. Photo: CélineMaia-StudioByC

Crown Prince Guillaume Crown Princess Stéphanie Prince Charles luxembourg royal baby photos