Court releases 1st photos of Prince Charles

Luxembourg's royal family has issued a series of photos of its newest member, Prince Charles, who was born early on 10 May at Grande-Duchesse Charlotte maternity hospital.
Photo: CélineMaia-StudioByC
The baby is the first child of crown prince Guillaume and crown princess Stéphanie, who married in 2012.
The crown princess was due to leave the maternity ward on Wednesday lunchtime to return home.
Members of the public can send messages of congratulations via email. The address is posted on the royal court’s website; click on “accéder au formulaire”.
Princess Stéphanie is pictured holding her son, Prince Charles. Photo: CélineMaia-StudioByC