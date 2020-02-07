Court report, pressure on press and flooding: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalist Jess Bauldry and editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts about the royal family, media freedom and wet weather during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
The Waringo report on the management and financing of the grand duchy’s royal family has been dominating the news since its publication on 31 January. So, it was a choice topic with which to kick off the hour-long segment of the radio show during which host Jim Kent is regularly joined by journalists from Delano. The team talked about the findings of the report and prime minister Xavier Bettel’s reaction and recommendations.
But they also talked about the letter sent by Grand Duke Henri defending the grand duchess, which led to a conversation on freedom of the press both here and in the UK and United States, where governments this week sought to restrict some media outlets from access they would usually be granted.
The rain storms on Monday that caused flooding in some areas of the country also sparked a discussion about water management, why some parts of the grand duchy are susceptible to flooding and climate change in general.
Finally, Jess and Duncan provided a quick guide to what’s on this weekend and beyond, citing concerts by Lata Gouveia and Stereophonics, the Wine Cheese Enjoy event on the Moselle and the Indian-Nepalese Bazaar in Sandweiler on Sunday.
Listen to “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” podcast: