covid-19: 21 people quarantined in Luxembourg

21 people have been placed under quarantine in Luxembourg as a result of covid-19, health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) told members of the health and social security committees on Tuesday.
The 21 will be confined at home or in a quarantine centre for 14 days.
The announcement comes a day after the government opened a covid-19 hotline. In the first day alone, it received 137 calls. Launched at 2pm on Monday, the number 8002-8080 is for anyone coming from a risk area (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Northern Italy) or who has had proven close contact with an infected person and who presents the symptoms of covid-19 (fever, cough, respiratory problems).
The team size will be expanded in view of the number of calls, the minister said.
The emergency number 112 remains reserved for emergencies.
A pandemic crisis unit was rolled out in Luxembourg last weekend when the first case of covid-19 was detected in Luxembourg.
On Tuesday, Luxembourg’s health director Jean-Claude Schmit reminded people that the most effective response to combat the spread of the virus was through handwashing. Wearing a preventive mask, however, is of no use, he said.
When pressed on the organization of cultural and sporting gatherings in Luxembourg, MPs heard that the government would consider it on a case-by-case basis, according to recommendations from the German Robert Koch Institute. There were no immediate plans to cancel events exceeding 5,000 participants like in France, for example. If in doubt, organisers of events are urged to contact the health directorate.
Among events that have already been cancelled or postponed as a precaution are the Rotondes concert of Wolf Parade, scheduled for 8 March, and the Alfi European Asset Management conference from 17-18 March.
Click here to view the latest information from the government about covid-19, also known as the coronavirus.