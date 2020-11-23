Covid-19 contact tracing, testing delays: health ministry responds

Delano has received reader reports about delays in covid-19 largescale testing results, with at least one resulting in a lost sample, while others are receiving error messages when trying to access their results.
According to one reader, who had tested positive and wished to remain anonymous, “I received my formal call six days after my diagnosis [and] never received any paperwork, despite the address being correct. I had to ring up for my results on the day of my test as they didn’t have my file...”
As Delano earlier reported, part of the delays have been addressed by the addition of 68 Luxair staff, reassigned to support the country’s contact tracing teams and helpline, bringing the service’s total up to 220. The health inspectorate’s service also temporarily moved, as of 27 October, into the former Ferrero office in Findel.
A spokesperson from the ministry of health told Delano, “After intensive initial training, the people recruited have meanwhile adapted well to their new responsibilities, so that the delays incurred in recent weeks can be made up for shortly.”
However, concerning the lost sample and error messages, the spokesperson said that additional information would be forthcoming.
Contact tracing forms
If a person tests positive, he or she must immediately self-isolate and, although the contact tracing team is informed of the result, it is important not to wait until receiving a call from them.
Individuals testing positive are also asked to complete a contact tracing form (available here), which asks for not only individual contact names, phone numbers, and dates of contact, but also the addition of those individuals’ CNS numbers (“matricule”).
As Delano sources have pointed out, not only does this place the burden on the positive-tested individual--who should be focusing on getting better--but their contacts are not always willing to provide their own CNS numbers to that person. Perhaps it is because they want such data to remain private, but as a source tells Delano, “By having to ask friends for CNS numbers, they take it as optional and refused so they wouldn’t have to stay home and reduce their socialising, to the extent some said they preferred not to know their status since ‘they felt healthy’.”
In response, the health ministry spokesperson stated, “This link (covidtracing.public.lu) is also sent directly via SMS to people who test positive for covid-19. They can then forward the link with their reference number to their high-risk contacts. By filling in the forms, the work of the contact tracing team is facilitated.”
It added that those who have been in close contact with a covid-19 positive case “must…self-quarantine”, but that in order to receive a covid-19 test, plus a quarantine order (which simultaneously serves as a valid certificate of incapacity for work), the declaration form (via covid19.lu or covidtracing.public.lu) must be filled out and include the first and last name of the contact who recently tested covid-19 positive, plus a file reference number if the positive-tested individual was the one to have sent it.
And, while the forms have been established “in order to simplify and speed up contact with the Contact Tracing team,” per the spokesperson, they recognise that “The participation of everyone in the tracing process will help to better control the pandemic. This procedure is not compulsory.”
The health ministry also reiterated to Delano: “The rapid tracing of cases, the information and support of those affected, as well as the solidarity of all of us, are indispensable elements in the fight against the spread of the virus.”