Covid-19: Gov earns €368m less, spends €2.2bn more

The government’s efforts to prop up Luxembourg’s coronavirus-stricken economy has left the public deficit at €1.6bn, as of 30 April.
The state had been running a budget surplus of €580m at the same milestone last year.
During the first three months of 2020, central government revenues had already decreased -0.8% and expenses increased 19.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, the finance ministry said on 25 May.
The gap widened notably in April, when the bulk of the government’s economic stimulus programmes kicked in. During the first four months of 2020, revenue was down by -8.4% and spending was up +28.5% on an annualised basis, compared to the same period the previous year. Altogether the treasury took in €368m less (year-on-year).
“Compared to a third of the annual amount forecast, in the 2020 budget approved by parliament, this corresponds with a decline in revenue of -12% and an increase in expenditure of +8%, which has resulted in a significant deterioration of the fiscal balance,” the finance ministry stated.
Comparing the January to April periods of 2019 and 2020, revenue from corporate income tax was down -22.9%, VAT dropped -16.7% and alcohol consumption taxes declined -8.2%.
On the other hand, revenue from withholding tax on investment income was up +50.2%, climate change fuel tax increased +8.2% and subscription taxes on financial products gained +3.6%.
Meanwhile, the government had spent €2.2bn on economic stimulus measures, including €566m on the short-time working scheme, at the end of April 2020.